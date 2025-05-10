HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,248 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 125,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

