Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 5,388 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,936 shares of the security and automation business's stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in ADT were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,132.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,702 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 223,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ADT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after acquiring an additional 609,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ADT by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,769 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100,134 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $153,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.29. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. ADT's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

