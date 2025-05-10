Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 9,891 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Manitowoc by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.39 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 690,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,990,432.56. The trade was a 0.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MTW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.