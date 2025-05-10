Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,410 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 671,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,949,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,737,000 after purchasing an additional 369,387 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after buying an additional 366,763 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 841,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.28. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

