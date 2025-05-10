Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 2,415 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,493,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,138,000 after acquiring an additional 318,329 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,214,000 after purchasing an additional 473,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,454,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

ARW opened at $117.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.64. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,810.78. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

