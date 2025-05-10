Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 6,757 IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Get IAC alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IAC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,906,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,097,000 after purchasing an additional 43,772 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,583,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,306,000 after acquiring an additional 130,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $38,817,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in IAC by 553.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 359,327 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

IAC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.24. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.