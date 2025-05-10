Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 7,065 Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

