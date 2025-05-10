Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,803,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,349,704.79. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $639,858 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $11.31 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

