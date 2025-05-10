Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Up 0.7 %

NGG stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.