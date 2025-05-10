Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,259 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $1,700,850.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,140.08. The trade was a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,786. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

PTGX opened at $43.04 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

