Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,146.22. This trade represents a 13.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.83 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,927,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,389,999.03. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $492,208 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.93. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

