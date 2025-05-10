Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,650. The trade was a 1.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,031 shares of company stock valued at $102,463 and sold 1,390 shares valued at $34,986. Corporate insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

OVLY stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

