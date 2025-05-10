Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in ACM Research by 2,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,469,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,968 shares during the last quarter. Panview Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $20,758,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $5,782,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in ACM Research by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 572,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 300,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACM Research news, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This represents a 62.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $1,494,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 747,708 shares in the company, valued at $19,866,601.56. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,693,575. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Down 1.2 %

ACM Research stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.57.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.