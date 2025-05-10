Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,866,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,928,000 after buying an additional 458,650 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,417,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,261,000 after purchasing an additional 342,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,653,000 after acquiring an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,120,000 after buying an additional 110,931 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHINIA Stock Performance

NYSE:PHIN opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.59. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,486 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,588.78. This represents a 2.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas cut PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHINIA

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.