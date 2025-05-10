Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 84.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 94,147 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 187,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $31,748.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,434.95. This represents a 22.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $25,513.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,521 shares in the company, valued at $304,670.45. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $234,544. 24.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

EWTX opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $38.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.