Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $291,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,876 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $9,684,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,748.54. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $54.00 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 528.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.