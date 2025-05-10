Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,606,000 after buying an additional 306,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 170,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,489 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 805,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 685,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $833.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

