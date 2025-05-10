Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $70.27. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.