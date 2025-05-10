Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,917 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 150,226 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $49,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,135.43. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $2.62 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

