Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,038 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $17,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704,786 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 505,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

