Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,407,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 62,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

