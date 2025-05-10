Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $86.99.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

