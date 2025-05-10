Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 3,954 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,954 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $31,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,090.30. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $385,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

