Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Stoneridge worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stoneridge by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SRI stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.22. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $18.40.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
