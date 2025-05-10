Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MODG. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MODG opened at $7.35 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

MODG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

