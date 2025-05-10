Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,390,000 after buying an additional 121,945 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ePlus by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $63.90 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

