Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $112,287.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,527.10. This trade represents a 22.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,258.56. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,019 shares of company stock valued at $871,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

