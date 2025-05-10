Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,207 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other news, CEO Joseph H. Capper acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,220.20. This trade represents a 60.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $430,762.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,004.42. This represents a 11.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDXG. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.