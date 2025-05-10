Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,678 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Kodiak Sciences worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,501.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 220.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

