Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

