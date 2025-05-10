Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 147 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Park National by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Park National by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Park National by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Price Performance

Shares of Park National stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $131.93 and a 1-year high of $207.99.

Park National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Park National’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRK. Piper Sandler started coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

