Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,310 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,374,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after buying an additional 88,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Newmark Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Newmark Group stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

