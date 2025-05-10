Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,329 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cable One by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. This represents a 21.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

CABO opened at $165.85 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $437.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.81 and its 200 day moving average is $314.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.86%. Research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

