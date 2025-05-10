Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 554 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

KNSA stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.34 and a beta of 0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ross Moat sold 64,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,322.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,352.15. The trade was a 87.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $203,194.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,553.60. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,486 over the last ninety days. 54.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

