Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,080 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 125,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 11,595.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 75,717 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 410,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,897.35. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

