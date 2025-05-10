Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 783 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 835.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

