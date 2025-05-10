Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 927 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in PagerDuty by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 100,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 24.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 901,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 175,733 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PD opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.99.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

