i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 92,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IIIV. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $848.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.31. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.