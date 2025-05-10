Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 189.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,693,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 804,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after buying an additional 530,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,053,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,354,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 517,392 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

