Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $713.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

