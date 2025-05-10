iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 125,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,707,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,237,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 97,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

