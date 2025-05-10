John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLY. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

