Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Stake Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

NASDAQ DRS opened at $41.75 on Friday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $122,844.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,962.05. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $290,765.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,281.40. The trade was a 33.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

