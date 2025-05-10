Mariner LLC Invests $41,000 in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,874,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,485,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 276.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $366.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

