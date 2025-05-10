MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,559 Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 117,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 282,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,238.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.