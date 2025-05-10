MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 9,773 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.63. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

