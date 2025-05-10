MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 40,612 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research set a $21.00 price objective on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of INSE opened at $7.81 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $210.13 million, a P/E ratio of -780.22 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

