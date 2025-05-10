MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $109,000 Stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.