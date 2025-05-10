MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $110,000 Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 110.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallatin Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 76,605 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Compass Point cut their price objective on James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

JRVR stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.02. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.15 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.29%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

