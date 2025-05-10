MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 449.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard P. Rowe acquired 15,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,000. The trade was a 300.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

